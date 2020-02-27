12055 W. Chenango Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

3 Bed 4 Bath Townhome in Morrison Near Trappers Glen! Available January 9th! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available January 9th is this 3 bed 4 bath townhome with quick access to C-470, shopping centers, Red Rocks Amphitheater as well as the town of Morrison! This townhome is approx 1344 sq. ft. with beautiful high ceilings, and a very open, spacious floor plan. The townhome does include a living room, dining room as well as a over sized 2 car attached garage!! Don't forget about the washer and dryer as well as the A/C to keep you cool on those hot days! The kitchen includes a fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.



Rent is $1,925.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,925.00 required for the security deposit.



Water, sewer, trash are paid for!



Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE3300562)