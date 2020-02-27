All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 12055 W. Chenango Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
12055 W. Chenango Dr.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

12055 W. Chenango Dr.

12055 West Chenango Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12055 West Chenango Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3 Bed 4 Bath Townhome in Morrison Near Trappers Glen! Available January 9th! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available January 9th is this 3 bed 4 bath townhome with quick access to C-470, shopping centers, Red Rocks Amphitheater as well as the town of Morrison! This townhome is approx 1344 sq. ft. with beautiful high ceilings, and a very open, spacious floor plan. The townhome does include a living room, dining room as well as a over sized 2 car attached garage!! Don't forget about the washer and dryer as well as the A/C to keep you cool on those hot days! The kitchen includes a fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.

Rent is $1,925.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,925.00 required for the security deposit.

Water, sewer, trash are paid for!

Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE3300562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have any available units?
12055 W. Chenango Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have?
Some of 12055 W. Chenango Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12055 W. Chenango Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12055 W. Chenango Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12055 W. Chenango Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. offers parking.
Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have a pool?
No, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12055 W. Chenango Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12055 W. Chenango Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs