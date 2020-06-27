All apartments in Commerce City
7297 Krameria St
7297 Krameria St

7297 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

7297 Krameria Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Monaco

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Available now. Remodeled unit. New paint, carpet, kitchen. Nice hardwood floors. Gas stove. Private fenced-in backyard with shed. 1 bedroom upstairs, 1 bedroom down. Nearby shopping, dining, and Rocky Mounty Wildlife Refuge with wildlife, fishing, and trails. access to I76, I25, I270, and HWY 2. And close to Adams City High, and Hanson Elementary. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Requirements: Income 3x rent, credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7297 Krameria St have any available units?
7297 Krameria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 7297 Krameria St have?
Some of 7297 Krameria St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7297 Krameria St currently offering any rent specials?
7297 Krameria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7297 Krameria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7297 Krameria St is pet friendly.
Does 7297 Krameria St offer parking?
No, 7297 Krameria St does not offer parking.
Does 7297 Krameria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7297 Krameria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7297 Krameria St have a pool?
Yes, 7297 Krameria St has a pool.
Does 7297 Krameria St have accessible units?
No, 7297 Krameria St does not have accessible units.
Does 7297 Krameria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7297 Krameria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7297 Krameria St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7297 Krameria St does not have units with air conditioning.
