7297 Krameria St

Available now. Remodeled unit. New paint, carpet, kitchen. Nice hardwood floors. Gas stove. Private fenced-in backyard with shed. 1 bedroom upstairs, 1 bedroom down. Nearby shopping, dining, and Rocky Mounty Wildlife Refuge with wildlife, fishing, and trails. access to I76, I25, I270, and HWY 2. And close to Adams City High, and Hanson Elementary. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Requirements: Income 3x rent, credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery