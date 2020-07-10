All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like
6551 Kearney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
6551 Kearney St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

6551 Kearney St

6551 Kearney Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6551 Kearney Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Tichy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Tri-plex in Commerce City.
Two bedrooms and one bath on the upper level, eat in kitchen and living room on the main level, this home is equipped with a refrigerator and an electric range oven, washer and dryer, and a patio. Short 20-Min drive to downtown Denver.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5887159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6551 Kearney St have any available units?
6551 Kearney St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6551 Kearney St have?
Some of 6551 Kearney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Kearney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Kearney St pet-friendly?
No, 6551 Kearney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 6551 Kearney St offer parking?
Yes, 6551 Kearney St offers parking.
Does 6551 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6551 Kearney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 6551 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 6551 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 6551 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 Kearney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6551 Kearney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6551 Kearney St has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 1 BedroomsCommerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible ApartmentsCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCommerce City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College