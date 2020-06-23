6371 E 63rd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Expansive Two-Bedroom Apartment Located Close to Northfield Stapleton

Ventilation-style Heating | Off-street Parking | Washer-Dryer Connections in Unit



Pets Policy: No pets, please

$700 Security deposit

$35 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas



Features Include:

? Dishwasher

? Off-street parking

? Easy walk to open space trail

? Washer/dryer hookups

? Tenant-controlled evaporative cooling

? Forced-air ventilation-style heating



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Only 5 - 9 Minutes by Car:

Only 5 - 9 Minutes by Car to Northfield Stapleton area with numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options.



DISCLAIMER: Please note that images are of a similar unit. Exact colors & finishes may vary. Updated photos coming soon!