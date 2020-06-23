All apartments in Commerce City
6371 E 63rd Pl
6371 E 63rd Pl

6371 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6371 63rd Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Central Commerce City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bd1cf40f0 ----
Expansive Two-Bedroom Apartment Located Close to Northfield Stapleton
Ventilation-style Heating | Off-street Parking | Washer-Dryer Connections in Unit

Pets Policy: No pets, please
$700 Security deposit
$35 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas

Features Include:
? Dishwasher
? Off-street parking
? Easy walk to open space trail
? Washer/dryer hookups
? Tenant-controlled evaporative cooling
? Forced-air ventilation-style heating

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Only 5 - 9 Minutes by Car:
Torchy\'s Tacos | TGI Fridays | Wahoo\'s Fish Tacos | Five Guys | Brixx Wood Fired Pizza | Tokyo Joe\'s | Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria | Macy\'s | JC Penny\'s | GameWorks Denver | Bass Pro Shops | Islamorada Fish Company | Jim \'N Nick\'s Bar-B-Q | Red Lobster | Menchie\'s Frozen Yogurt | Funnel\'s | Marco\'s Pizza | Harkin\'s Theater Northfield | Bar Louie | Brother\'s Bar and Grill | Which Wich Subs | Journey\'s | Denver Improv Comedy Theater | Charming Charlie | Ergo Aveda Salon & Spa | Jos. A. Bank | Cold Stone Creamery | District 6 Barber Shop | Phenix Salon Suites | Texas de Brazil | Cacique | Victoria\'s Secret | Bath & Body Works | Zen Asian Sushi | La Sandia Cantina | Pigtails and Crew Cuts | Hot Topic | Buckle | Finish Line | My Best Friend\'s Closet | Charlotte Russe | HuHot Mongolian Grill | Old Navy | Texas Roadhouse | Off Broadway Shoes | Dick\'s Sporting Goods Park | Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge | Prairie Gateway Open Space | Paradice Island Water Park | Pioneer Park Sports Center | Sand Creek Greenway and Bike Trail | & More!

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

DISCLAIMER: Please note that images are of a similar unit. Exact colors & finishes may vary. Updated photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

