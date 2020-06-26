All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 5471 Monaco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
5471 Monaco St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

5471 Monaco St

5471 Monaco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5471 Monaco Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
South Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5471 Monaco St Available 06/01/19 Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Commerce City! - Don't miss out on this recently remodeled gem in Commerce City! With quick access to Dick Sporting Goods Park, shopping and entertainment this duplex is a steal! This 2 bed 1 bath home features A/C, updated fixtures, appliances, washer and dryer this updated home is a must see. Need extra storage? No problem, this home has you covered. The storage shed just steps out your back door has plenty of space to store everything from your dress shirts to your kayak! While you are out there enjoy the fully fenced in private back yard with a covered patio.

Water, sewer, trash as well as front yard lawn care included!

Non-smoking property.

Pets negotiable.

Contact Properties Plus today to arrange to view the property in person:

1. Text your first name along with the address (5471 Monaco St) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information, to apply, or to view our other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 to schedule a property showing

(RLNE4916641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5471 Monaco St have any available units?
5471 Monaco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 5471 Monaco St have?
Some of 5471 Monaco St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5471 Monaco St currently offering any rent specials?
5471 Monaco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5471 Monaco St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5471 Monaco St is pet friendly.
Does 5471 Monaco St offer parking?
No, 5471 Monaco St does not offer parking.
Does 5471 Monaco St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5471 Monaco St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5471 Monaco St have a pool?
No, 5471 Monaco St does not have a pool.
Does 5471 Monaco St have accessible units?
No, 5471 Monaco St does not have accessible units.
Does 5471 Monaco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5471 Monaco St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5471 Monaco St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5471 Monaco St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College