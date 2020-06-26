Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5471 Monaco St Available 06/01/19 Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Commerce City! - Don't miss out on this recently remodeled gem in Commerce City! With quick access to Dick Sporting Goods Park, shopping and entertainment this duplex is a steal! This 2 bed 1 bath home features A/C, updated fixtures, appliances, washer and dryer this updated home is a must see. Need extra storage? No problem, this home has you covered. The storage shed just steps out your back door has plenty of space to store everything from your dress shirts to your kayak! While you are out there enjoy the fully fenced in private back yard with a covered patio.



Water, sewer, trash as well as front yard lawn care included!



Non-smoking property.



Pets negotiable.



Contact Properties Plus today to arrange to view the property in person:



1. Text your first name along with the address (5471 Monaco St) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information, to apply, or to view our other listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 to schedule a property showing



(RLNE4916641)