Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

16053 E 105th Ct.

16053 East 105th Court · No Longer Available
Location

16053 East 105th Court, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Expansive single family home, nestled in one of Commerce City's most charming neighborhoods. Boasting large ceiling heights in the living room, with a loft style walk way to the second floor bedrooms. Features an open layout on the main floor, with direct access to the back yard. This home comes with all of the comforts you can ask for, a washer and dryer, fenced back yard, two car garage and a quaint front porch. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $70 monthly HOA fee for water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5273308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16053 E 105th Ct. have any available units?
16053 E 105th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 16053 E 105th Ct. have?
Some of 16053 E 105th Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16053 E 105th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
16053 E 105th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16053 E 105th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16053 E 105th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 16053 E 105th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 16053 E 105th Ct. offers parking.
Does 16053 E 105th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16053 E 105th Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16053 E 105th Ct. have a pool?
No, 16053 E 105th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 16053 E 105th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 16053 E 105th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 16053 E 105th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16053 E 105th Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16053 E 105th Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16053 E 105th Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

