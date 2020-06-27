15994 East 112th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Buffalo Run will welcome you with 2,300 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a main level office, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Reunion Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, UCHeath Emergency Room, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and Highway 76.



Nearby schools include Reunion Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.



Pets are negotiable with owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.