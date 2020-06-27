All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 15994 East 112th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
15994 East 112th Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:53 PM

15994 East 112th Way

15994 East 112th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15994 East 112th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Buffalo Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Buffalo Run will welcome you with 2,300 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a main level office, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Reunion Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, UCHeath Emergency Room, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and Highway 76.

Nearby schools include Reunion Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.

Pets are negotiable with owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15994 East 112th Way have any available units?
15994 East 112th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15994 East 112th Way have?
Some of 15994 East 112th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15994 East 112th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15994 East 112th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15994 East 112th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15994 East 112th Way is pet friendly.
Does 15994 East 112th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15994 East 112th Way offers parking.
Does 15994 East 112th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15994 East 112th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15994 East 112th Way have a pool?
No, 15994 East 112th Way does not have a pool.
Does 15994 East 112th Way have accessible units?
No, 15994 East 112th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15994 East 112th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15994 East 112th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15994 East 112th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15994 East 112th Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College