Commerce City, CO
15738 E 108th Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

15738 E 108th Avenue

15738 East 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Commerce City
Location

15738 East 108th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15738 E 108th Avenue Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home in Commerce City! - This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has gorgeous, modern updates, like the 3 way fireplace! With two separate entrances, and a 3 car garage, the space in this home is unmatched by anything else on the market today! With beautiful wood floors, and an open concept floor plan, you won't ever notice that this is a ranch home! It does have an unfinished basement, so you have that extra element of space to use! Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4471558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15738 E 108th Avenue have any available units?
15738 E 108th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15738 E 108th Avenue have?
Some of 15738 E 108th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15738 E 108th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15738 E 108th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15738 E 108th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15738 E 108th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15738 E 108th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15738 E 108th Avenue offers parking.
Does 15738 E 108th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15738 E 108th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15738 E 108th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15738 E 108th Avenue has a pool.
Does 15738 E 108th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15738 E 108th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15738 E 108th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15738 E 108th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15738 E 108th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15738 E 108th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
