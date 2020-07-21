Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse

15738 E 108th Avenue Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home in Commerce City! - This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has gorgeous, modern updates, like the 3 way fireplace! With two separate entrances, and a 3 car garage, the space in this home is unmatched by anything else on the market today! With beautiful wood floors, and an open concept floor plan, you won't ever notice that this is a ranch home! It does have an unfinished basement, so you have that extra element of space to use! Call us today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4471558)