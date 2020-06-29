All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:46 AM

14901 E 117th Ave

14901 East 117th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14901 East 117th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80603
Buffalo Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this fabulous home in the peaceful neighborhood of Villages at Buffalo Run! This well maintained home boasts new exterior paint, new furnace, new AC, new flooring throughout and updated stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings and tons of natural lighting. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, an additional bathroom, and the convenience of a second floor laundry room. The home also features a main floor office space, perfect for a home business or a homework spot for the kids. The yard is well manicured and this home has great curb appeal! You will also find a fabulous back patio! It's conveniently located near I-76, Hwy 85, E470, and Denver Int'l Airport....a great location for any commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14901 E 117th Ave have any available units?
14901 E 117th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 14901 E 117th Ave have?
Some of 14901 E 117th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14901 E 117th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14901 E 117th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14901 E 117th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14901 E 117th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14901 E 117th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14901 E 117th Ave offers parking.
Does 14901 E 117th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14901 E 117th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14901 E 117th Ave have a pool?
No, 14901 E 117th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14901 E 117th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14901 E 117th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14901 E 117th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14901 E 117th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14901 E 117th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14901 E 117th Ave has units with air conditioning.
