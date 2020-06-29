14901 E 117th Ave

Amenities

Don't miss out on this fabulous home in the peaceful neighborhood of Villages at Buffalo Run! This well maintained home boasts new exterior paint, new furnace, new AC, new flooring throughout and updated stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings and tons of natural lighting. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, an additional bathroom, and the convenience of a second floor laundry room. The home also features a main floor office space, perfect for a home business or a homework spot for the kids. The yard is well manicured and this home has great curb appeal! You will also find a fabulous back patio! It's conveniently located near I-76, Hwy 85, E470, and Denver Int'l Airport....a great location for any commute.