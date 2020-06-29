All apartments in Commerce City
13976 E 105th Pl

13976 East 105th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13976 East 105th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Welcome, Home! Stunning curb appeal-Mature Landscaping-Freshly Painted Exterior. Right over the threshold, you'll be embraced with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and freshly painted interior. This home is meticulously cared for. Additional bonuses to this amazing home include a new garage door and opener(s), new HVAC system, patio doors, blinds, light fixtures, roof, and new windows. Upon opening the front doors, your eyes are also drawn to the backyard, which is immaculate with the inclusion of a back yard private oasis. This home is close to shops, coffee shops, Denver International Airport, restaurants, Bison Ridge Rec Center, Buffalo Run Golf Course, family parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13976 E 105th Pl have any available units?
13976 E 105th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 13976 E 105th Pl have?
Some of 13976 E 105th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13976 E 105th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13976 E 105th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13976 E 105th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13976 E 105th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13976 E 105th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13976 E 105th Pl offers parking.
Does 13976 E 105th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13976 E 105th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13976 E 105th Pl have a pool?
No, 13976 E 105th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13976 E 105th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13976 E 105th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13976 E 105th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13976 E 105th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13976 E 105th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13976 E 105th Pl has units with air conditioning.
