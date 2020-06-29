13976 E 105th Pl

Amenities

Welcome, Home! Stunning curb appeal-Mature Landscaping-Freshly Painted Exterior. Right over the threshold, you'll be embraced with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and freshly painted interior. This home is meticulously cared for. Additional bonuses to this amazing home include a new garage door and opener(s), new HVAC system, patio doors, blinds, light fixtures, roof, and new windows. Upon opening the front doors, your eyes are also drawn to the backyard, which is immaculate with the inclusion of a back yard private oasis. This home is close to shops, coffee shops, Denver International Airport, restaurants, Bison Ridge Rec Center, Buffalo Run Golf Course, family parks and more.