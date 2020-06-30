13956 E 105th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Don't miss this wonderful home! Well kept Ranch style home. Wood floors invite you in to this cozy 3 Bedroom home, complete with Master Suite and well paired with 9' ceilings throughout and vaulted ceiling in the family room. Spacious kitchen offers room to get tasks done complimented by a pantry for quick storage. Garage has shelving & cupboards and epoxy sealed floors. The community offers a brand new Recreation Center and is biking and walking friendly. Between .25 miles - 3 miles you have many amenities such as: Turnberry shopping Center at 104th & Hwy 2 that offers Crossfit Gym, Dominos, Health Care offices and more... 104th and Chambers offers a King Soopers, Walgreens, many fast food and chain restaurants... Buffalo Run Golf Course is just down the road and offers 9 to 18 hole rates and a restaurant. Commute is easy with access to I-76 and E-470 close, be in Downtown Denver in 20 minutes, the Tech Center in 30 minutes, Airport in 15 minutes.