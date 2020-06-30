All apartments in Commerce City
Location

13956 East 105th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Don't miss this wonderful home! Well kept Ranch style home. Wood floors invite you in to this cozy 3 Bedroom home, complete with Master Suite and well paired with 9' ceilings throughout and vaulted ceiling in the family room. Spacious kitchen offers room to get tasks done complimented by a pantry for quick storage. Garage has shelving & cupboards and epoxy sealed floors. The community offers a brand new Recreation Center and is biking and walking friendly. Between .25 miles - 3 miles you have many amenities such as: Turnberry shopping Center at 104th & Hwy 2 that offers Crossfit Gym, Dominos, Health Care offices and more... 104th and Chambers offers a King Soopers, Walgreens, many fast food and chain restaurants... Buffalo Run Golf Course is just down the road and offers 9 to 18 hole rates and a restaurant. Commute is easy with access to I-76 and E-470 close, be in Downtown Denver in 20 minutes, the Tech Center in 30 minutes, Airport in 15 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13956 E 105th Pl have any available units?
13956 E 105th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 13956 E 105th Pl have?
Some of 13956 E 105th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13956 E 105th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13956 E 105th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13956 E 105th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13956 E 105th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13956 E 105th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13956 E 105th Pl offers parking.
Does 13956 E 105th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13956 E 105th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13956 E 105th Pl have a pool?
No, 13956 E 105th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13956 E 105th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13956 E 105th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13956 E 105th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13956 E 105th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13956 E 105th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13956 E 105th Pl has units with air conditioning.

