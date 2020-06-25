All apartments in Commerce City
12431 E 105th Pl
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

12431 E 105th Pl

12431 East 105th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12431 East 105th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Turnberry

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This home has the space to expand as your needs grow. Youï¿½??ll love the open main floor which connects the kitchen and great room for a variety of entertaining. The kitchen boasts an oversized New Caledonia granite ï¿½??eat inï¿½?? island against the perfect Maple Smoke stained cabinetry, brand new GE Stainless Steel appliance package including a gas range and walk in pantry. This beautiful home features dark hardwood floors throughout the first floor and upgraded tile floors at the master suite bathroom with mosaic tile accent in the spa walk-in shower, granite counters and double vanity! This home is perfect for a new family with the larger master suite with walk-in closet, two secondary bedrooms upstairs, loft and conveniently located laundry room! Need more space? Walk down to the unfinished basement with plenty of space where you can choose how to use!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12431 E 105th Pl have any available units?
12431 E 105th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 12431 E 105th Pl have?
Some of 12431 E 105th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12431 E 105th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12431 E 105th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 E 105th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12431 E 105th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12431 E 105th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12431 E 105th Pl offers parking.
Does 12431 E 105th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12431 E 105th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 E 105th Pl have a pool?
No, 12431 E 105th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12431 E 105th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12431 E 105th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12431 E 105th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12431 E 105th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12431 E 105th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12431 E 105th Pl has units with air conditioning.
