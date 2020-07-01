All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

12113 Hannibal St.

12113 Hannibal Street · No Longer Available
Location

12113 Hannibal Street, Commerce City, CO 80603

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in Commerce City! - New carpet, new blinds, new paint. Distinct and spacious ranch style home with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Open layout including kitchen, living room, and tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Backyard comes with small fence and large patio.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,995
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-car attached garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. NO CATS.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers. No more than two small dogs (under 35 lbs) only. Pet rent is an additional $50 per month per pet.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4179419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 Hannibal St. have any available units?
12113 Hannibal St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 12113 Hannibal St. have?
Some of 12113 Hannibal St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 Hannibal St. currently offering any rent specials?
12113 Hannibal St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 Hannibal St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12113 Hannibal St. is pet friendly.
Does 12113 Hannibal St. offer parking?
Yes, 12113 Hannibal St. offers parking.
Does 12113 Hannibal St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12113 Hannibal St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 Hannibal St. have a pool?
No, 12113 Hannibal St. does not have a pool.
Does 12113 Hannibal St. have accessible units?
No, 12113 Hannibal St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 Hannibal St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12113 Hannibal St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12113 Hannibal St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12113 Hannibal St. has units with air conditioning.

