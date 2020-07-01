12113 Hannibal St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in Commerce City! - New carpet, new blinds, new paint. Distinct and spacious ranch style home with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Open layout including kitchen, living room, and tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Backyard comes with small fence and large patio.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,995

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2-car attached garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. NO CATS.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers. No more than two small dogs (under 35 lbs) only. Pet rent is an additional $50 per month per pet.



