Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking online portal

11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson. Walk into the large living room, with access to the formal dining room, and spacious kitchen. All the bedrooms offer ample space with great closet spaces. The home includes private one car garage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Water, Sewer and Trash are included.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3613494)