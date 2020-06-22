All apartments in Commerce City
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C

11959 Riverstone Court · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO 80640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C · Avail. Jun 29

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
online portal
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson. Walk into the large living room, with access to the formal dining room, and spacious kitchen. All the bedrooms offer ample space with great closet spaces. The home includes private one car garage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, Sewer and Trash are included.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3613494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

