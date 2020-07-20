11923 Riverstone Circle

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #898811.



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in River Oaks offers 1,198 square feet of welcoming living space!



Step into a beautiful kitchen complete with all stainless steel appliances, prepare food and entertain on an island, and appreciate a pantry that is great for extra storage. Relax in the living room of this corner lot while cooling off from the summer heat with the air conditioning. Fall in love with the gorgeous tile work in the bathrooms and enjoy the awesome feature of a washer and dryer in the unit. An additional wonderful feature of this home is the attached 1 car garage!



Take in the summer sun on the balcony or get out and about and experience some nearby attractions such as the Rock Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Barr Lake State Park, and Prairie Center Shopping Center. Go even further with easy access to Highway 85 and I-76. Or stay close to home and enjoy the community park, River Oaks HOA Park.



Nearby schools include John W Thimmig Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, and Prairie View High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water and trash.



