Commerce City, CO
11923 Riverstone Circle
Last updated May 16 2019 at 12:01 AM

11923 Riverstone Circle

11923 Riverstone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11923 Riverstone Circle, Commerce City, CO 80640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #898811.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in River Oaks offers 1,198 square feet of welcoming living space!

Step into a beautiful kitchen complete with all stainless steel appliances, prepare food and entertain on an island, and appreciate a pantry that is great for extra storage. Relax in the living room of this corner lot while cooling off from the summer heat with the air conditioning. Fall in love with the gorgeous tile work in the bathrooms and enjoy the awesome feature of a washer and dryer in the unit. An additional wonderful feature of this home is the attached 1 car garage!

Take in the summer sun on the balcony or get out and about and experience some nearby attractions such as the Rock Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Barr Lake State Park, and Prairie Center Shopping Center. Go even further with easy access to Highway 85 and I-76. Or stay close to home and enjoy the community park, River Oaks HOA Park.

Nearby schools include John W Thimmig Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, and Prairie View High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #898811.

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
11923 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11923 Riverstone Circle have?
Some of 11923 Riverstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11923 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11923 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11923 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11923 Riverstone Circle offers parking.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11923 Riverstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11923 Riverstone Circle has units with air conditioning.
