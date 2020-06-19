All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

11687 Elkhart St.

11687 Elkhart Street · (720) 605-9746
Location

11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO 80603
Buffalo Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11687 Elkhart St. · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last.

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,195
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,195
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-Car Attached
PETS: No pets allowed.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11687 Elkhart St. have any available units?
11687 Elkhart St. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11687 Elkhart St. have?
Some of 11687 Elkhart St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11687 Elkhart St. currently offering any rent specials?
11687 Elkhart St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11687 Elkhart St. pet-friendly?
No, 11687 Elkhart St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 11687 Elkhart St. offer parking?
Yes, 11687 Elkhart St. does offer parking.
Does 11687 Elkhart St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11687 Elkhart St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11687 Elkhart St. have a pool?
No, 11687 Elkhart St. does not have a pool.
Does 11687 Elkhart St. have accessible units?
No, 11687 Elkhart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11687 Elkhart St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11687 Elkhart St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11687 Elkhart St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11687 Elkhart St. has units with air conditioning.
