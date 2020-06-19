11687 Elkhart St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,195

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,195

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-Car Attached

PETS: No pets allowed.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



