Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

10772 Xanadu St

10772 Xanadu Street · No Longer Available
Location

10772 Xanadu Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome 10772 Xanadu St in Potomac Farms which features 5 beds & 2/5 baths. You are welcomed by two story ceilings & a cozy gas fireplace. The living area is open to the kitchen/dining combo with all appliances & pantry. This home features a rare main floor master with 5 piece on-suite and generous walk in closet. Oversized two car garage with plenty of room for a work bench. The unfinished basement large. Four bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor finish off this sizable home. Check out the newly built rec center just a short 5 minute walk from the house.

Lease term: 1 year minimum

Close to highways, shopping, schools, etc. For more information visit
Call NOW for a private showing 303-564-6646

Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.
To Qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagementllc.propertyware.com/

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 pet fee, $25.00 pet rent per pet per month. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10772 Xanadu St have any available units?
10772 Xanadu St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10772 Xanadu St have?
Some of 10772 Xanadu St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10772 Xanadu St currently offering any rent specials?
10772 Xanadu St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10772 Xanadu St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10772 Xanadu St is pet friendly.
Does 10772 Xanadu St offer parking?
Yes, 10772 Xanadu St offers parking.
Does 10772 Xanadu St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10772 Xanadu St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10772 Xanadu St have a pool?
No, 10772 Xanadu St does not have a pool.
Does 10772 Xanadu St have accessible units?
No, 10772 Xanadu St does not have accessible units.
Does 10772 Xanadu St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10772 Xanadu St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10772 Xanadu St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10772 Xanadu St has units with air conditioning.
