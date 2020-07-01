10617 Abilene St

Amenities

Clean 3 bed 4 bath READY NOW - WOW*This is a clean home READY NOW - This property includes a Kitchen that is AWESOME with Granite counter tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Upgraded Carpet & Hardwood Floors - There are THREE living rooms - Four bathrooms -Finished basement - Located across the street from a large park - CLEAN and ready now - Large back yard with a large stamped concrete patio - This is a NO smoking property - No smoking No Vaping - To Schedule a showing please call or text 720-618-1324

