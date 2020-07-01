All apartments in Commerce City
10617 Abilene St

10617 Abilene Street · No Longer Available
Location

10617 Abilene Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean 3 bed 4 bath READY NOW - WOW*This is a clean home READY NOW - This property includes a Kitchen that is AWESOME with Granite counter tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Upgraded Carpet & Hardwood Floors - There are THREE living rooms - Four bathrooms -Finished basement - Located across the street from a large park - CLEAN and ready now - Large back yard with a large stamped concrete patio - This is a NO smoking property - No smoking No Vaping - To Schedule a showing please call or text 720-618-1324
**Available NOW**
Please view our website to see available properties or fill out application.
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available

(RLNE5612455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10617 Abilene St have any available units?
10617 Abilene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10617 Abilene St have?
Some of 10617 Abilene St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 Abilene St currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Abilene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Abilene St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10617 Abilene St is pet friendly.
Does 10617 Abilene St offer parking?
No, 10617 Abilene St does not offer parking.
Does 10617 Abilene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 Abilene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Abilene St have a pool?
No, 10617 Abilene St does not have a pool.
Does 10617 Abilene St have accessible units?
No, 10617 Abilene St does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Abilene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10617 Abilene St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10617 Abilene St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10617 Abilene St does not have units with air conditioning.

