Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

A beautiful newer-build, meticulously maintained, 3 bed/2.5 bath two story home. This home features tons of upgrades including a sizable kitchen with a large island and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet, large bathroom with custom tile shower. Large loft is a great bonus area. Relax or entertain out in the huge backyard. Approximately 15 minutes to DIA Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com