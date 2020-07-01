All apartments in Commerce City
10481 Telluride Ct
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:17 PM

10481 Telluride Ct

10481 Telluride Court · No Longer Available
Location

10481 Telluride Court, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
Entry opens to vaulted ceilings with a winding staircase, formal dining room and front living room with plenty of natural light. There is an open family room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The main floor office has large built in shelves and shutters opening through to the family room. Spacious eat-in kitchen for the home chef, with island, full appliance package and ample cabinets and counters. Tons of room for entertaining in the basement with two large living areas, full wet bar and half bath. Huge master suite with dual walk-in closets and 5-piece bath with soaking tub. Enjoy Colorado mornings and evening on the back deck and patio which include a powered awning and professional landscaping. The lot has mature landscaping for privacy and backs to a community park. Full access to Reunion facilities included: pool, Rec-center, parks, walking trails and events. Donât miss this one! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10481 Telluride Ct have any available units?
10481 Telluride Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10481 Telluride Ct have?
Some of 10481 Telluride Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10481 Telluride Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10481 Telluride Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10481 Telluride Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10481 Telluride Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 10481 Telluride Ct offer parking?
No, 10481 Telluride Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10481 Telluride Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10481 Telluride Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10481 Telluride Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10481 Telluride Ct has a pool.
Does 10481 Telluride Ct have accessible units?
No, 10481 Telluride Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10481 Telluride Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10481 Telluride Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10481 Telluride Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10481 Telluride Ct has units with air conditioning.

