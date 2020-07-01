10481 Telluride Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool internet access

Entry opens to vaulted ceilings with a winding staircase, formal dining room and front living room with plenty of natural light. There is an open family room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The main floor office has large built in shelves and shutters opening through to the family room. Spacious eat-in kitchen for the home chef, with island, full appliance package and ample cabinets and counters. Tons of room for entertaining in the basement with two large living areas, full wet bar and half bath. Huge master suite with dual walk-in closets and 5-piece bath with soaking tub. Enjoy Colorado mornings and evening on the back deck and patio which include a powered awning and professional landscaping. The lot has mature landscaping for privacy and backs to a community park. Full access to Reunion facilities included: pool, Rec-center, parks, walking trails and events. Donât miss this one! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com