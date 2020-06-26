10239 Southlawn Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single-family home facing gorgeous Southlawn Park in Reunion! Main level has a spacious layout with tons of natural light! Kitchen features sleek black cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, decorative subway tile backsplash and center island with countertop seating. The dining room has sliding doors that open to back yard and patio! Upper level has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and the laundry room. Master Bedroom features a private bathroom with double sinks and a large walk-in closet! Unfinished basement and 3-car garage. Call now to schedule your showing! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

