All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 10239 Southlawn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
10239 Southlawn Circle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:56 PM

10239 Southlawn Circle

10239 Southlawn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10239 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single-family home facing gorgeous Southlawn Park in Reunion! Main level has a spacious layout with tons of natural light! Kitchen features sleek black cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, decorative subway tile backsplash and center island with countertop seating. The dining room has sliding doors that open to back yard and patio! Upper level has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and the laundry room. Master Bedroom features a private bathroom with double sinks and a large walk-in closet! Unfinished basement and 3-car garage. Call now to schedule your showing! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10239 Southlawn Circle have any available units?
10239 Southlawn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10239 Southlawn Circle have?
Some of 10239 Southlawn Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10239 Southlawn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10239 Southlawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10239 Southlawn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10239 Southlawn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10239 Southlawn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10239 Southlawn Circle offers parking.
Does 10239 Southlawn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10239 Southlawn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10239 Southlawn Circle have a pool?
No, 10239 Southlawn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10239 Southlawn Circle have accessible units?
No, 10239 Southlawn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10239 Southlawn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10239 Southlawn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10239 Southlawn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10239 Southlawn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College