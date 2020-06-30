10179 Yampa St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

***Move in Today!! Brand New Beautiful Home Never lived in! 3 bed 2 1/4 bath home in Reunion*** - Brand new home never been lived in!!! Available now!



If you need space, this is the home for you! Need an office or study? Our "flex" room on the main floor lets you design your home to meet the specific needs of your entire family! You'll love how open this home is. Follow the Baroness 7 Wood Plank flooring through the foyer to the great room and on into the kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Your new kitchen has Siberian White granite counters, huge eat-in island, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances with a side by side refrigerator, gas range, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy convenience and versatility with an upstairs laundry room 2 secondary bedrooms, bathroom, and luxurious master suite with double vanity, spa style walk-in shower and walk-in closet! Need more space? Walk downstairs to the unfinished basement where you can choose how to use!



Amenities: Reunion hosts a wonderful collection of facilities and parks for us to share and enjoy.



Pet friendly $350.00 per pet deposit with no pet rent.



