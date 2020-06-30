All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 10179 Yampa St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
10179 Yampa St.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

10179 Yampa St.

10179 Yampa St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10179 Yampa St, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
***Move in Today!! Brand New Beautiful Home Never lived in! 3 bed 2 1/4 bath home in Reunion*** - Brand new home never been lived in!!! Available now!

If you need space, this is the home for you! Need an office or study? Our "flex" room on the main floor lets you design your home to meet the specific needs of your entire family! You'll love how open this home is. Follow the Baroness 7 Wood Plank flooring through the foyer to the great room and on into the kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Your new kitchen has Siberian White granite counters, huge eat-in island, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances with a side by side refrigerator, gas range, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy convenience and versatility with an upstairs laundry room 2 secondary bedrooms, bathroom, and luxurious master suite with double vanity, spa style walk-in shower and walk-in closet! Need more space? Walk downstairs to the unfinished basement where you can choose how to use!

Amenities: Reunion hosts a wonderful collection of facilities and parks for us to share and enjoy.

Pet friendly $350.00 per pet deposit with no pet rent.

Please contact Christine with American Property Solutions by call/text at 720-469-9116 or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com

(RLNE5395122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10179 Yampa St. have any available units?
10179 Yampa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10179 Yampa St. have?
Some of 10179 Yampa St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10179 Yampa St. currently offering any rent specials?
10179 Yampa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10179 Yampa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10179 Yampa St. is pet friendly.
Does 10179 Yampa St. offer parking?
No, 10179 Yampa St. does not offer parking.
Does 10179 Yampa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10179 Yampa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10179 Yampa St. have a pool?
Yes, 10179 Yampa St. has a pool.
Does 10179 Yampa St. have accessible units?
No, 10179 Yampa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10179 Yampa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10179 Yampa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10179 Yampa St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10179 Yampa St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College