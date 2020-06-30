All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

10057 Quintero St

10057 Quintero Street · No Longer Available
Location

10057 Quintero Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN REUNION Listed at $2150/month

10057 Quintero St Commerce City, CO 80022

3 beds, 3 baths plus office - 1,900 square foot

This is a modern style home with contemporary designs, offering an open layout on a premium lot. Home has beautiful kitchen with Kona brown cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, huge island and breakfast bar. The large expanse of windows fills the home with a ton of natural light. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac on a .29 acre lot with private Redstone patio and professional landscaping. This outdoor sanctuary has an open feel with beautiful mountain views. Home is set up with a security system, Tankless Water Heater, Wood laminate flooring, 9ft ceilings and Corian countertops in all bathrooms. Upgraded front loader washer and dryer are included. Centrally located just 20 minutes outside of Downtown Denver and 10 min to Denver International Airport. The community offers outstanding amenities including walking trails, ponds, open fields, club house, fitness center and outdoor community pool.

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.

The First months rent and security deposit is required prior to move in and must be available before signing the lease. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. This covers criminal, credit and eviction checks. To review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online please go to;
http://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 Quintero St have any available units?
10057 Quintero St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10057 Quintero St have?
Some of 10057 Quintero St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 Quintero St currently offering any rent specials?
10057 Quintero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 Quintero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 Quintero St is pet friendly.
Does 10057 Quintero St offer parking?
Yes, 10057 Quintero St offers parking.
Does 10057 Quintero St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10057 Quintero St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 Quintero St have a pool?
Yes, 10057 Quintero St has a pool.
Does 10057 Quintero St have accessible units?
No, 10057 Quintero St does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 Quintero St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10057 Quintero St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10057 Quintero St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10057 Quintero St has units with air conditioning.

