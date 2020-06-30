Amenities

GORGEOUS HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN REUNION Listed at $2150/month



10057 Quintero St Commerce City, CO 80022



3 beds, 3 baths plus office - 1,900 square foot



This is a modern style home with contemporary designs, offering an open layout on a premium lot. Home has beautiful kitchen with Kona brown cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, huge island and breakfast bar. The large expanse of windows fills the home with a ton of natural light. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac on a .29 acre lot with private Redstone patio and professional landscaping. This outdoor sanctuary has an open feel with beautiful mountain views. Home is set up with a security system, Tankless Water Heater, Wood laminate flooring, 9ft ceilings and Corian countertops in all bathrooms. Upgraded front loader washer and dryer are included. Centrally located just 20 minutes outside of Downtown Denver and 10 min to Denver International Airport. The community offers outstanding amenities including walking trails, ponds, open fields, club house, fitness center and outdoor community pool.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-558-5188.



The First months rent and security deposit is required prior to move in and must be available before signing the lease. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. This covers criminal, credit and eviction checks. To review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online please go to;

http://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application