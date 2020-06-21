Amenities

Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com



Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd. You'll have quick access to E-470 Toll Road, Buffalo Run Golf Course, Denver International Airport, and multiple parks in the area.



This is a spacious home at 2,295 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It includes a full kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that inlude an electric range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. There is also a washer/dryer, fireplace, and central air conditioning are also included. There is a living room, a family room located at the front of the home, and an unfinished basement.



Rent is $2,400.00 per month and there is a minimum of $2,400.00 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable. $200 pet deposit per pet and $50/month pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3779-n-williams-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE5818223)