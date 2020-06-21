All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

10017 Idalia St.

10017 Idalia Street · (720) 634-8638
Location

10017 Idalia Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10017 Idalia St. · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com

Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd. You'll have quick access to E-470 Toll Road, Buffalo Run Golf Course, Denver International Airport, and multiple parks in the area.

This is a spacious home at 2,295 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It includes a full kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that inlude an electric range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. There is also a washer/dryer, fireplace, and central air conditioning are also included. There is a living room, a family room located at the front of the home, and an unfinished basement.

Rent is $2,400.00 per month and there is a minimum of $2,400.00 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable. $200 pet deposit per pet and $50/month pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3779-n-williams-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5818223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 Idalia St. have any available units?
10017 Idalia St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10017 Idalia St. have?
Some of 10017 Idalia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 Idalia St. currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Idalia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Idalia St. pet-friendly?
No, 10017 Idalia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 10017 Idalia St. offer parking?
No, 10017 Idalia St. does not offer parking.
Does 10017 Idalia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10017 Idalia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Idalia St. have a pool?
No, 10017 Idalia St. does not have a pool.
Does 10017 Idalia St. have accessible units?
No, 10017 Idalia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Idalia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10017 Idalia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10017 Idalia St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10017 Idalia St. has units with air conditioning.
