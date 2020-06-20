All apartments in Columbine
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

6692 S Gray Street

6692 South Gray Street · (303) 433-0711
Location

6692 South Gray Street, Columbine, CO 80123
Columbine Knolls South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6692 S Gray Street · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
Amazing Home in Vintage Reserve - Amazing home in Vintage Reserve located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright open floor plan which boasts beautiful hardwood floors as you enter into foyer. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances including double ovens, microwave, refrigerator, and gas cook top. Expansive living room with gas log fireplace and large windows allow beautiful natural light throughout. Dining area opens to an entertainer's deck with retractable awning and professionally landscaped backyard. Master suite features 5 piece bath, walk-in closet, and more abundant light. Two additional main floor bedrooms, a second full bath, and a full laundry room finish the main floor living space. Proceed down to the professionally finished basement which includes another bedroom, a full bath, an office, and a wide open recreation room that allows you to divide the space to fit your family's needs. Billiard area with authentic pool hall style lighting. Oversized two car garage and two substantial storage areas round out this magnificent home. A short walk to a private park with lake, playground, clubhouse, and gazebo. Plenty of hiking trails in walking distance of your front door. Just a quick drive to historic downtown Littleton with restaurants, shops, and a light rail station. Water, trash, recycling, lawn service, and HOA fees included.
***Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 S Gray Street have any available units?
6692 S Gray Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6692 S Gray Street have?
Some of 6692 S Gray Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6692 S Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
6692 S Gray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 S Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6692 S Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 6692 S Gray Street offer parking?
Yes, 6692 S Gray Street does offer parking.
Does 6692 S Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6692 S Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 S Gray Street have a pool?
Yes, 6692 S Gray Street has a pool.
Does 6692 S Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 6692 S Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6692 S Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6692 S Gray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 S Gray Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6692 S Gray Street does not have units with air conditioning.
