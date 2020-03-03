All apartments in Cherry Hills Village
Find more places like 5 Village Road.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5 Village Road

5 Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

5 Village Road, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Private Gated Estate in Cherry Hills Village - Property Id: 144053

Private Gated Estate on one of the most coveted tree lined roads in Cherry Hills! This stunning masterpiece is on a 2 plus acres. As you pass through the iron gates you are greeted by a circular drive. 4 bedrooms 7 bathrooms. A Gourmet kitchen with an island to entertain 15. The resort style amenities such as an Indoor pool and hot tub, recreation room, putting green, features-stunning winding iron staircase, luscious landscaping, beautiful pond, secured gated entrance. Separate carriage House with finished basement & 2 car garage. This Estate is also available for purchase.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144053
Property Id 144053

(RLNE5499734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Village Road have any available units?
5 Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hills Village, CO.
What amenities does 5 Village Road have?
Some of 5 Village Road's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Village Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Village Road is pet friendly.
Does 5 Village Road offer parking?
Yes, 5 Village Road offers parking.
Does 5 Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Village Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Village Road have a pool?
Yes, 5 Village Road has a pool.
Does 5 Village Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Village Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Village Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Village Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Village Road does not have units with air conditioning.
