Cherry Hills Village, CO
4930 South Clarkson Street
Last updated December 16 2019

4930 South Clarkson Street

4930 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4930 South Clarkson Street, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wine room
Move-in Ready Now!

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/907476?source=marketing

This completely renovated home is a rare find in Cherry Hills Village. The home features new mechanicals, electrical and baths. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, granite counters and beautiful new cabinetry. The home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

The home will decorate beautifully with its old world flavor and vibrant colors. Other features include beautiful hardwood floors and a large covered back patio. The private location of this property has nearly an acre of land. The lower level includes a wine room/wet bar. Lots of storage space including a 2 car garage make this a top choice for the Cherry Hills area.

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace -Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished Basement
School District - Cherry Creek 5

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 South Clarkson Street have any available units?
4930 South Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4930 South Clarkson Street have?
Some of 4930 South Clarkson Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 South Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4930 South Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 South Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 South Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4930 South Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4930 South Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 4930 South Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 South Clarkson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 South Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 4930 South Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4930 South Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 4930 South Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 South Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 South Clarkson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4930 South Clarkson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4930 South Clarkson Street has units with air conditioning.
