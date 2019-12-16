4930 South Clarkson Street

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly wine room

Move-in Ready Now!



Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/907476?source=marketing



This completely renovated home is a rare find in Cherry Hills Village. The home features new mechanicals, electrical and baths. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, granite counters and beautiful new cabinetry. The home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.



The home will decorate beautifully with its old world flavor and vibrant colors. Other features include beautiful hardwood floors and a large covered back patio. The private location of this property has nearly an acre of land. The lower level includes a wine room/wet bar. Lots of storage space including a 2 car garage make this a top choice for the Cherry Hills area.



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry -W/D

Fireplace -Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - Finished Basement

School District - Cherry Creek 5



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.