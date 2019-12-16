4930 South Clarkson Street

Amenities
Move-in Ready Now!
This completely renovated home is a rare find in Cherry Hills Village. The home features new mechanicals, electrical and baths. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, granite counters and beautiful new cabinetry. The home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
The home will decorate beautifully with its old world flavor and vibrant colors. Other features include beautiful hardwood floors and a large covered back patio. The private location of this property has nearly an acre of land. The lower level includes a wine room/wet bar. Lots of storage space including a 2 car garage make this a top choice for the Cherry Hills area.
Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace -Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Finished Basement
School District - Cherry Creek 5
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.