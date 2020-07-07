8906 East Otero Place - 1

Amenities

Beautiful corner 2-story town-home, featuring an open floor plan, full of natural light and surrounded by views of gorgeous waterfront - THIS IS THE BEST UNIT IN THIS HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY!



The kitchen features maple cabinets, slab granite counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting & a beautiful gas fireplace. The dining area is surrounded by windows and a sliding glass door overlooking the previously mentioned, but always stunning water features. Open a window any time and you are greeted by the peaceful, serene sound of the waterfalls.



Brand new carpet throughout!



All three bedrooms are located on the upper level along with a computer niche, and 2 full baths and 2 walk in closets!



Attached 2 car garage!



The master suite features a balcony overlooking streams and a pond with frequent wildlife visitors, and a five piece ensuite bath with an over-sized oval tub surround, as well as a walk-in closet.



WALK TO PARK MEADOWS MALL AND MANY SHOPS AND BUSINESS IN DTC



DIRECT ACCESS TO I-25, C470 & E-470 MAKE THIS AN EVEN MORE CONVENIENT LOCATION!



