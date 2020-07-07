All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8906 East Otero Place - 1
8906 East Otero Place - 1

8906 East Otero Place · No Longer Available
Location

8906 East Otero Place, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***AVAILABLE JUNE 1 2020***

***FULL CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK APPLY***

VISIT VESTRA-PM.COM FOR FULL PICTURES AND VIRTUAL TOUR

Beautiful corner 2-story town-home, featuring an open floor plan, full of natural light and surrounded by views of gorgeous waterfront - THIS IS THE BEST UNIT IN THIS HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY!

The kitchen features maple cabinets, slab granite counter tops, a center island, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting & a beautiful gas fireplace. The dining area is surrounded by windows and a sliding glass door overlooking the previously mentioned, but always stunning water features. Open a window any time and you are greeted by the peaceful, serene sound of the waterfalls.

Brand new carpet throughout!

All three bedrooms are located on the upper level along with a computer niche, and 2 full baths and 2 walk in closets!

Attached 2 car garage!

The master suite features a balcony overlooking streams and a pond with frequent wildlife visitors, and a five piece ensuite bath with an over-sized oval tub surround, as well as a walk-in closet.

WALK TO PARK MEADOWS MALL AND MANY SHOPS AND BUSINESS IN DTC

DIRECT ACCESS TO I-25, C470 & E-470 MAKE THIS AN EVEN MORE CONVENIENT LOCATION!

ALL PICTURES DEPICT ACTUAL CONDITION WITH THE EXCEPTION OF SOME OF THE PICTURES NOT SHOWING THE NEW CARPET

APPLY NOW @ VESTRA-PM.COM; THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have any available units?
8906 East Otero Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have?
Some of 8906 East Otero Place - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 East Otero Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8906 East Otero Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 East Otero Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 East Otero Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 East Otero Place - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

