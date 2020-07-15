All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

7666 S Rosemary Cir

7666 South Rosemary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7666 South Rosemary Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom Available Now in Willow Creek! - Will go fast! Corner lot patio home with private yard and detached 2-car garage in the Willow Creek neighborhood. Very close to the neighborhood pool and tennis courts.
This home is in the sought-after Cherry Creek School district and is located near an abundance of shopping and dining options.
The upstairs features the master bedroom with on-suite bathroom as well as a 2nd bedroom. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms are on the main, as well as a spacious kitchen with a view of the mountains and the living room with a gas fireplace. The basement is finished and is a spacious flex space that and can be used as additional bedrooms, rec room/gym or office space!
Book your showing today! NO Marijuana

(RLNE5661425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have any available units?
7666 S Rosemary Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have?
Some of 7666 S Rosemary Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7666 S Rosemary Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7666 S Rosemary Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7666 S Rosemary Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7666 S Rosemary Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7666 S Rosemary Cir offers parking.
Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7666 S Rosemary Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7666 S Rosemary Cir has a pool.
Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have accessible units?
No, 7666 S Rosemary Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7666 S Rosemary Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7666 S Rosemary Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7666 S Rosemary Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
