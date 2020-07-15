7666 S Rosemary Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

4 Bedroom Available Now in Willow Creek! - Will go fast! Corner lot patio home with private yard and detached 2-car garage in the Willow Creek neighborhood. Very close to the neighborhood pool and tennis courts.

This home is in the sought-after Cherry Creek School district and is located near an abundance of shopping and dining options.

The upstairs features the master bedroom with on-suite bathroom as well as a 2nd bedroom. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms are on the main, as well as a spacious kitchen with a view of the mountains and the living room with a gas fireplace. The basement is finished and is a spacious flex space that and can be used as additional bedrooms, rec room/gym or office space!

Book your showing today! NO Marijuana



(RLNE5661425)