7666 S Rosemary Cir

Amenities
4 Bedroom Available Now in Willow Creek! - Will go fast! Corner lot patio home with private yard and detached 2-car garage in the Willow Creek neighborhood. Very close to the neighborhood pool and tennis courts.
This home is in the sought-after Cherry Creek School district and is located near an abundance of shopping and dining options.
The upstairs features the master bedroom with on-suite bathroom as well as a 2nd bedroom. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms are on the main, as well as a spacious kitchen with a view of the mountains and the living room with a gas fireplace. The basement is finished and is a spacious flex space that and can be used as additional bedrooms, rec room/gym or office space!
Book your showing today! NO Marijuana
(RLNE5661425)