Amenities
Walk to the Streets at Southglenn - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 174631
7260 S. Gaylord St. #N26 - Walk to the Streets at Southglenn - 1345 Square foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo, open living room with fireplace, kitchen with eating space, dishwasher, master bedroom has bathroom, air conditioning, community pool, clubhouse, walking distance to shops and restaurants at the Streets at Southglenn, MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174631p
Property Id 174631
(RLNE5296004)