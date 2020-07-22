Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walk to the Streets at Southglenn - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 174631



7260 S. Gaylord St. #N26 - Walk to the Streets at Southglenn - 1345 Square foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo, open living room with fireplace, kitchen with eating space, dishwasher, master bedroom has bathroom, air conditioning, community pool, clubhouse, walking distance to shops and restaurants at the Streets at Southglenn, MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174631p

Property Id 174631



(RLNE5296004)