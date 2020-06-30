All apartments in Centennial
5470 S Rifle street

5470 South Rifle Street · No Longer Available
Location

5470 South Rifle Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smoky Hill Home Right By Buckley! - This wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is centrally located in Smoky Hill! The completely renovated kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances make this the perfect kitchen to entertain - it even has it's own breakfast nook with a butlers pantry! There is a bedroom on the main floor, and four upstairs. The basement provides plenty of storage, with a washer and dryer unit. Because this house is in a cul-de-sac, it provides one of the best yards on the block, with a porch swing and two storage sheds. This home is 20 minutes from DIA, 5 minutes from Buckley Air force, and 20 minutes from downtown Denver! It's in the Cherry Creek School District, so this home won't last long on the market at all! Make sure to call us today so you don't miss out!

(RLNE5615139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 S Rifle street have any available units?
5470 S Rifle street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5470 S Rifle street have?
Some of 5470 S Rifle street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 S Rifle street currently offering any rent specials?
5470 S Rifle street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 S Rifle street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 S Rifle street is pet friendly.
Does 5470 S Rifle street offer parking?
No, 5470 S Rifle street does not offer parking.
Does 5470 S Rifle street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5470 S Rifle street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 S Rifle street have a pool?
No, 5470 S Rifle street does not have a pool.
Does 5470 S Rifle street have accessible units?
No, 5470 S Rifle street does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 S Rifle street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 S Rifle street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5470 S Rifle street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5470 S Rifle street does not have units with air conditioning.

