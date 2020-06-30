5470 S Rifle street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Smoky Hill Home Right By Buckley! - This wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is centrally located in Smoky Hill! The completely renovated kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances make this the perfect kitchen to entertain - it even has it's own breakfast nook with a butlers pantry! There is a bedroom on the main floor, and four upstairs. The basement provides plenty of storage, with a washer and dryer unit. Because this house is in a cul-de-sac, it provides one of the best yards on the block, with a porch swing and two storage sheds. This home is 20 minutes from DIA, 5 minutes from Buckley Air force, and 20 minutes from downtown Denver! It's in the Cherry Creek School District, so this home won't last long on the market at all! Make sure to call us today so you don't miss out!



