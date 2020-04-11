All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 5421 South Jasper Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5421 South Jasper Way
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:30 PM

5421 South Jasper Way

5421 South Jasper Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5421 South Jasper Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
5 Bedrooms, Office, 5 Baths, Fully Finished Basement, 3 Car Garage!
Welcome to this exceptional Piney Creek home. Upon entering you will be welcomed in by the beautiful curved staircase to the second floor. As you come through the home you will notice the attention to detail with the custom trim and attention to detail. The kitchen is a welcome place to enjoy lots of counter space, granite counters, dual ovens, and large layout. The main floor family room is flooded with light from the oversized windows for an open and airy feel. The main floor features a perfect study/office with built in shelving and a renovated bathroom. On the second floor is the master suite with a large bedroom and good sized walk in closet and stunning spa like bath. 3 secondary bedrooms are all spacious with ample closet space. The light and spacious garden level basement is perfect for large gatherings, family time, or game day. There is even an additional oversized bedroom! The outside features a covered deck and a beautifully landscaped yard. This home is a must see!
This home is also walkable to the Piney Creek clubhouse and tennis courts. You are also within 10 minutes to DTC as well.
Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owners Approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 South Jasper Way have any available units?
5421 South Jasper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5421 South Jasper Way have?
Some of 5421 South Jasper Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 South Jasper Way currently offering any rent specials?
5421 South Jasper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 South Jasper Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 South Jasper Way is pet friendly.
Does 5421 South Jasper Way offer parking?
Yes, 5421 South Jasper Way offers parking.
Does 5421 South Jasper Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 South Jasper Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 South Jasper Way have a pool?
No, 5421 South Jasper Way does not have a pool.
Does 5421 South Jasper Way have accessible units?
No, 5421 South Jasper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 South Jasper Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 South Jasper Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 South Jasper Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5421 South Jasper Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs