5421 South Jasper Way

5 Bedrooms, Office, 5 Baths, Fully Finished Basement, 3 Car Garage!

Welcome to this exceptional Piney Creek home. Upon entering you will be welcomed in by the beautiful curved staircase to the second floor. As you come through the home you will notice the attention to detail with the custom trim and attention to detail. The kitchen is a welcome place to enjoy lots of counter space, granite counters, dual ovens, and large layout. The main floor family room is flooded with light from the oversized windows for an open and airy feel. The main floor features a perfect study/office with built in shelving and a renovated bathroom. On the second floor is the master suite with a large bedroom and good sized walk in closet and stunning spa like bath. 3 secondary bedrooms are all spacious with ample closet space. The light and spacious garden level basement is perfect for large gatherings, family time, or game day. There is even an additional oversized bedroom! The outside features a covered deck and a beautifully landscaped yard. This home is a must see!

This home is also walkable to the Piney Creek clubhouse and tennis courts. You are also within 10 minutes to DTC as well.

Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owners Approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.