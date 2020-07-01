All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 20671 E Belleview place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
20671 E Belleview place
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

20671 E Belleview place

20671 East Belleview Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20671 East Belleview Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Smoky Hill Home! - This brand new, 100%, completely re-done renovated home is available right now!
This gorgeous home overlooks the beautiful open space, with the trail head just across the street of the home! A two car garage leads you into the spacious living room, with access to the huge private, fenced in and professionally landscaped backyard! The living room allows you to see into the amazing kitchen, with brand new appliances, a gorgeous steel grey, matte finished fridge and stove, the dishwasher too! The high vaulted ceilings make the home brighter and much bigger! Upstairs, the two bedrooms are perfectly sized. The master is gorgeous and huge, with a walk in closet and it's own bathroom! The basement includes a washer and dryer and is perfect to hang out in or use for storage. Call us today to schedule your showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5629723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20671 E Belleview place have any available units?
20671 E Belleview place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20671 E Belleview place have?
Some of 20671 E Belleview place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20671 E Belleview place currently offering any rent specials?
20671 E Belleview place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20671 E Belleview place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20671 E Belleview place is pet friendly.
Does 20671 E Belleview place offer parking?
Yes, 20671 E Belleview place offers parking.
Does 20671 E Belleview place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20671 E Belleview place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20671 E Belleview place have a pool?
No, 20671 E Belleview place does not have a pool.
Does 20671 E Belleview place have accessible units?
No, 20671 E Belleview place does not have accessible units.
Does 20671 E Belleview place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20671 E Belleview place has units with dishwashers.
Does 20671 E Belleview place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20671 E Belleview place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs