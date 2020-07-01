20671 E Belleview place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Smoky Hill Home! - This brand new, 100%, completely re-done renovated home is available right now!

This gorgeous home overlooks the beautiful open space, with the trail head just across the street of the home! A two car garage leads you into the spacious living room, with access to the huge private, fenced in and professionally landscaped backyard! The living room allows you to see into the amazing kitchen, with brand new appliances, a gorgeous steel grey, matte finished fridge and stove, the dishwasher too! The high vaulted ceilings make the home brighter and much bigger! Upstairs, the two bedrooms are perfectly sized. The master is gorgeous and huge, with a walk in closet and it's own bathroom! The basement includes a washer and dryer and is perfect to hang out in or use for storage. Call us today to schedule your showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5629723)