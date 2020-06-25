All apartments in Centennial
17771 East Prentice Drive

Location

17771 East Prentice Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17771 East Prentice Drive have any available units?
17771 East Prentice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 17771 East Prentice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17771 East Prentice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17771 East Prentice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17771 East Prentice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17771 East Prentice Drive offer parking?
No, 17771 East Prentice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17771 East Prentice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17771 East Prentice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17771 East Prentice Drive have a pool?
No, 17771 East Prentice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17771 East Prentice Drive have accessible units?
No, 17771 East Prentice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17771 East Prentice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17771 East Prentice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17771 East Prentice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17771 East Prentice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
