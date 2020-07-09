Amenities

15426 E. Dorado Avenue Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath with fully finished Walk Out Basement in Piney Creek - This home will go quickly! Cherry Creek Schools, Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Close to Dougs Day Diner, Mama Louise's and Le Peep. Beautiful updated 4 bedroom and 3.5 Bath home with a full deck and fully finished Walk Out Basement. Fully Covered Deck and Patio. Custom Dry Bar and full custom bathroom in the basement. Piney Creek pool, tennis courts and park access. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, updated kitchen, 5 piece master bath with a large oval tub and walk in closet. Move- In Ready! Contact Molly with Stars & Stripes Homes 720-603-9722.



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.603.9722 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Monthly Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

No pets allowed



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787396)