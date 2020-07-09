All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

15426 E. Dorado Avenue

15426 East Dorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15426 East Dorado Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
15426 E. Dorado Avenue Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath with fully finished Walk Out Basement in Piney Creek - This home will go quickly! Cherry Creek Schools, Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Close to Dougs Day Diner, Mama Louise's and Le Peep. Beautiful updated 4 bedroom and 3.5 Bath home with a full deck and fully finished Walk Out Basement. Fully Covered Deck and Patio. Custom Dry Bar and full custom bathroom in the basement. Piney Creek pool, tennis courts and park access. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, updated kitchen, 5 piece master bath with a large oval tub and walk in closet. Move- In Ready! Contact Molly with Stars & Stripes Homes 720-603-9722.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.603.9722 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Monthly Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
No pets allowed

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have any available units?
15426 E. Dorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have?
Some of 15426 E. Dorado Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15426 E. Dorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15426 E. Dorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15426 E. Dorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue has a pool.
Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15426 E. Dorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15426 E. Dorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

