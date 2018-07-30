Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath, 1544 Sqft - 966 S Lindsey St - Available now! 3 Bed/2 Bath home that backs to open space and has a finished basement. You'll love the large fenced rear yard complete with storage shed and garden area. Home features stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, laminate & hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, deck, sprinkler system, window unit A/C, 2-car garage, and ceiling fans. Small dogs (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable Pet Deposit and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Community includes a swimming pool and club house. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,895

Application Fee: $50

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



Disclosure: Rear storage shed is excluded.



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5350568)