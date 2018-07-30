Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath, 1544 Sqft - 966 S Lindsey St - Available now! 3 Bed/2 Bath home that backs to open space and has a finished basement. You'll love the large fenced rear yard complete with storage shed and garden area. Home features stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, laminate & hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, deck, sprinkler system, window unit A/C, 2-car garage, and ceiling fans. Small dogs (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable Pet Deposit and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Community includes a swimming pool and club house. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit : $1,895
Application Fee: $50
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10
Disclosure: Rear storage shed is excluded.
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5350568)