966 S Lindsey St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

966 S Lindsey St

966 South Lindsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

966 South Lindsey Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath, 1544 Sqft - 966 S Lindsey St - Available now! 3 Bed/2 Bath home that backs to open space and has a finished basement. You'll love the large fenced rear yard complete with storage shed and garden area. Home features stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, laminate & hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, deck, sprinkler system, window unit A/C, 2-car garage, and ceiling fans. Small dogs (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable Pet Deposit and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Community includes a swimming pool and club house. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,895
Application Fee: $50
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

Disclosure: Rear storage shed is excluded.

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5350568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 S Lindsey St have any available units?
966 S Lindsey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 966 S Lindsey St have?
Some of 966 S Lindsey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 966 S Lindsey St currently offering any rent specials?
966 S Lindsey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 S Lindsey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 966 S Lindsey St is pet friendly.
Does 966 S Lindsey St offer parking?
Yes, 966 S Lindsey St offers parking.
Does 966 S Lindsey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 966 S Lindsey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 S Lindsey St have a pool?
Yes, 966 S Lindsey St has a pool.
Does 966 S Lindsey St have accessible units?
No, 966 S Lindsey St does not have accessible units.
Does 966 S Lindsey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 966 S Lindsey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 966 S Lindsey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 966 S Lindsey St has units with air conditioning.

