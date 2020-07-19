All apartments in Castle Rock
7400 Iridium Way

7400 Iridium Way · No Longer Available
Location

7400 Iridium Way, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Maher Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to your dream home! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,972 sq. ft. home in Castle Rock has everything you've been searching for! This spacious open layout home features a stunning island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and counter space, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the picturesque family room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting and sky high ceilings, or entertain in the formal dining area. Gorgeous grand master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, and massive upstairs game room overlooking the family room and kitchen. Soak in the sun on those delightful those warm summer days in your private patio! We invite you to come and check out this beauty! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Iridium Way have any available units?
7400 Iridium Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 7400 Iridium Way have?
Some of 7400 Iridium Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Iridium Way currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Iridium Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Iridium Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 Iridium Way is pet friendly.
Does 7400 Iridium Way offer parking?
No, 7400 Iridium Way does not offer parking.
Does 7400 Iridium Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Iridium Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Iridium Way have a pool?
No, 7400 Iridium Way does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Iridium Way have accessible units?
No, 7400 Iridium Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Iridium Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Iridium Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Iridium Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Iridium Way does not have units with air conditioning.
