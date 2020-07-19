7400 Iridium Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to your dream home! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,972 sq. ft. home in Castle Rock has everything you've been searching for! This spacious open layout home features a stunning island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and counter space, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the picturesque family room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting and sky high ceilings, or entertain in the formal dining area. Gorgeous grand master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, and massive upstairs game room overlooking the family room and kitchen. Soak in the sun on those delightful those warm summer days in your private patio! We invite you to come and check out this beauty! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.