6110 South Summer Ridge Way
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:20 PM

6110 South Summer Ridge Way

6110 South Summer Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

6110 South Summer Ridge Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Great family home in The Meadows that backs to greenbelt. Spacious main floor and open kitchen that is great for entertaining. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached two car garage. Close to Schools, Walking trails, shopping and Castle Rock Hospital. Schedule your tour today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way have any available units?
6110 South Summer Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
Is 6110 South Summer Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
6110 South Summer Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 South Summer Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way does offer parking.
Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 South Summer Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 South Summer Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
