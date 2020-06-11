All apartments in Castle Rock
6045 Turnstone Place

6045 Turnstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

6045 Turnstone Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

Founders Village 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - One Dog Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom, Two Story Townhome with 1530 Square Feet in Founders Village. Main Level features a Great Room Floor plan with an Eat-In Kitchen, Powder Bath, laundry hookups and sliding glass door with access to a large backyard. Eat-In Kitchen includes a dishwasher, oven/stove, and a side by side refrigerator. Upstairs features a Master Bedroom & Bath suite, 2 Secondary Bedrooms and a shared Full Bathroom. Master Bedroom features His and Her Walk-In Closets, an attached bath and French Doors. The two secondary Bedrooms share a full Bathroom. Two-car attached garage, large back yard and Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Home faces Southwest. This home does not have a basement.

Owner will permit one small to medium sized dog; no illegal or dangerous breeds as designated by Insurance Company.

Section 8 and/or Housing Vouchers are accepted.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. For information on other rentals we have available or to inquire about our property management services, please visit https://www.StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4691340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Turnstone Place have any available units?
6045 Turnstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6045 Turnstone Place have?
Some of 6045 Turnstone Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Turnstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Turnstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Turnstone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 Turnstone Place is pet friendly.
Does 6045 Turnstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 6045 Turnstone Place offers parking.
Does 6045 Turnstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Turnstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Turnstone Place have a pool?
No, 6045 Turnstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Turnstone Place have accessible units?
No, 6045 Turnstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Turnstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 Turnstone Place has units with dishwashers.
