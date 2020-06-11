6045 Turnstone Place

Amenities

Founders Village 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - One Dog Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom, Two Story Townhome with 1530 Square Feet in Founders Village. Main Level features a Great Room Floor plan with an Eat-In Kitchen, Powder Bath, laundry hookups and sliding glass door with access to a large backyard. Eat-In Kitchen includes a dishwasher, oven/stove, and a side by side refrigerator. Upstairs features a Master Bedroom & Bath suite, 2 Secondary Bedrooms and a shared Full Bathroom. Master Bedroom features His and Her Walk-In Closets, an attached bath and French Doors. The two secondary Bedrooms share a full Bathroom. Two-car attached garage, large back yard and Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Home faces Southwest. This home does not have a basement.



Owner will permit one small to medium sized dog; no illegal or dangerous breeds as designated by Insurance Company.



Section 8 and/or Housing Vouchers are accepted.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. For information on other rentals we have available or to inquire about our property management services, please visit https://www.StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4691340)