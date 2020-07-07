All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5971 Randolph Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5971 Randolph Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 5:15 PM

5971 Randolph Avenue

5971 Randolph Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5971 Randolph Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>https://secure.rently.com/properties/1112502?source=marketing

Beautiful newly updated home located in Castle Rock! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house features new hardwood flooring throughout, a fenced-in backyard that is perfect for entertaining, and a gorgeous open floor plan. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and a washer/dryer. Great location close to parks, restaurants, and shopping!

Up to two pets allowed!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 Randolph Avenue have any available units?
5971 Randolph Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5971 Randolph Avenue have?
Some of 5971 Randolph Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 Randolph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5971 Randolph Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 Randolph Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5971 Randolph Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5971 Randolph Avenue offer parking?
No, 5971 Randolph Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5971 Randolph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5971 Randolph Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 Randolph Avenue have a pool?
No, 5971 Randolph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5971 Randolph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5971 Randolph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 Randolph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5971 Randolph Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5971 Randolph Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5971 Randolph Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs