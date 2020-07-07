5971 Randolph Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful newly updated home located in Castle Rock! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house features new hardwood flooring throughout, a fenced-in backyard that is perfect for entertaining, and a gorgeous open floor plan. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and a washer/dryer. Great location close to parks, restaurants, and shopping!
Up to two pets allowed!
