5873 Point Rider Circle

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brand New Castle Rock Home!!! - Brand new 5 bedroom home with & 3 car garage.



This home features a open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, an eat-in island & walk-in pantry, private main floor guest bedroom, dedicated 2nd floor to private sleeping quarters including the expansive master suite, 3 additional bedrooms & more!



Home is also outfitted with an unfinished walk-out basement, front & backyard landscaping, and backyard fencing.

Located a few doors from Pine Meadows Park, a short bike ride to the Crystal Valley Pinnacle Recreation Center & offers easy access to I-25, the amenities of Downtown Castle Rock, the Outlets and South Denver. Pet deposit is 500.00 per dog!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5252551)