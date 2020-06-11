All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5763 Whitechapel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5763 Whitechapel St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

5763 Whitechapel St

5763 Whitechapel Street · (720) 903-4341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5763 Whitechapel St · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village. Includes side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, 2" blinds, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Common areas include formal living/dining room and family room. Rear yard is fully fenced with deck and both front and rear yard have a sprinkler system. Small dogs and cats allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,895
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE4810046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5763 Whitechapel St have any available units?
5763 Whitechapel St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5763 Whitechapel St have?
Some of 5763 Whitechapel St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5763 Whitechapel St currently offering any rent specials?
5763 Whitechapel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5763 Whitechapel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5763 Whitechapel St is pet friendly.
Does 5763 Whitechapel St offer parking?
Yes, 5763 Whitechapel St does offer parking.
Does 5763 Whitechapel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5763 Whitechapel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5763 Whitechapel St have a pool?
No, 5763 Whitechapel St does not have a pool.
Does 5763 Whitechapel St have accessible units?
No, 5763 Whitechapel St does not have accessible units.
Does 5763 Whitechapel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5763 Whitechapel St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5763 Whitechapel St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity