Amenities
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village. Includes side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, 2" blinds, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Common areas include formal living/dining room and family room. Rear yard is fully fenced with deck and both front and rear yard have a sprinkler system. Small dogs and cats allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit : $1,895
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
(RLNE4810046)