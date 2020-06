Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

Updated ranch home with new stainless steel kitchen appliances and a washer & dryer. Beautiful new hardwood floors. Located in downtown Castle Rock. Walk to coffee shops, festivals, banks etc. "The Rock" is in the background with hiking trails. Walk to Elementary and High School. Very low utility bills. Water & trash paid. No Pets Dave Watts-owner, Eddie Ellington, broker