494 Black Feather Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool playground

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with over 1300 sq feet of living space! This 3 story condo has updated bath and kitchen, brand new carpeting, washer and dryer included and is located near the community pool. Great views of the mountains! It is located across the street from the Renaissance School and Metzler Ranch Community Park....home to great playgrounds, soccer and ball fields and a skate park. Restaurants, grocery, shopping and downtown Castle Rock only moments away! Monthly flat utility fee of $125 additional includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, lawn care, community pool and 1 parking spot in a garage and a 2nd dedicated outside parking space. Electric and gas is individually metered.



Dogs considered.



Contact us today for a showing....available for immediate move-in!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.