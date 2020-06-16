All apartments in Castle Rock
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201

488 Black Feather Loop · (303) 768-8255
Location

488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eJSC66sc5v2

Come tour this updated townhome located in the Black Feather Community of Castle Rock! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a cozy fireplace, and large closets offering lots of storage space. The kitchen has been recently renovated to include an open layout and stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. Enjoy the convenience of having a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer, located just off the kitchen! Well kept hardwood floors run throughout the main areas of the unit, while carpet is featured in the bedrooms. Living in this community you will have access to the community pool, hot tub, and fitness center along with two reserved spots for parking. This location is unbeatable with Metzler Park just across the street, and Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Chipotle, Sprouts, and the Castle Rock Outlet Mall just minutes away. Commuting will be easy with quick access to I-25. You won't want to miss out on this awesome townhome!

Pets -No
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Amenities - Pool, Hot Tub, Fitness Center
Utilities - Tenants Pay All
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Reserved Parking Spots
School District - Douglas County

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,370, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,370, Available 4/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

