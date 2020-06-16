488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eJSC66sc5v2



Come tour this updated townhome located in the Black Feather Community of Castle Rock! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a cozy fireplace, and large closets offering lots of storage space. The kitchen has been recently renovated to include an open layout and stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. Enjoy the convenience of having a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer, located just off the kitchen! Well kept hardwood floors run throughout the main areas of the unit, while carpet is featured in the bedrooms. Living in this community you will have access to the community pool, hot tub, and fitness center along with two reserved spots for parking. This location is unbeatable with Metzler Park just across the street, and Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Chipotle, Sprouts, and the Castle Rock Outlet Mall just minutes away. Commuting will be easy with quick access to I-25. You won't want to miss out on this awesome townhome!



School District - Douglas County



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,370, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,370, Available 4/14/20



