Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1822 Sqft - 4812 N Silverlace DR - Available Now! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home located in the established Meadows neighborhood close to schools, the Castle Rock Outlets, and the Promenade at Castle Rock shopping center. Home features formal living room, formal dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace, built in surround sound system, hardwood floors, tile floors, ceiling fans, central heat & air, and 2-car garage. Kitchen has stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, stainless microwave and gas stove/oven. The 5-piece master bathroom boasts granite counters, jet-action tub, and a huge walk-in closet. The back yard is fully fenced with stone patio leading from the walk-out basement with a large elevated deck; perfect for warm Colorado summer days. Home also comes with a washer and dryer. Trash is included with rent. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable Pet Deposit per pet and $25 per month Pet Rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,195

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



No Cats Allowed



