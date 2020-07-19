All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

4812 N Silverlace Dr

4812 North Silverlace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4812 North Silverlace Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1822 Sqft - 4812 N Silverlace DR - Available Now! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home located in the established Meadows neighborhood close to schools, the Castle Rock Outlets, and the Promenade at Castle Rock shopping center. Home features formal living room, formal dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace, built in surround sound system, hardwood floors, tile floors, ceiling fans, central heat & air, and 2-car garage. Kitchen has stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, stainless microwave and gas stove/oven. The 5-piece master bathroom boasts granite counters, jet-action tub, and a huge walk-in closet. The back yard is fully fenced with stone patio leading from the walk-out basement with a large elevated deck; perfect for warm Colorado summer days. Home also comes with a washer and dryer. Trash is included with rent. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable Pet Deposit per pet and $25 per month Pet Rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4727561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have any available units?
4812 N Silverlace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have?
Some of 4812 N Silverlace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 N Silverlace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4812 N Silverlace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 N Silverlace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 N Silverlace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4812 N Silverlace Dr offers parking.
Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4812 N Silverlace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have a pool?
No, 4812 N Silverlace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have accessible units?
No, 4812 N Silverlace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 N Silverlace Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 N Silverlace Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4812 N Silverlace Dr has units with air conditioning.
