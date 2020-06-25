479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303

Amenities

Gorgeous 2BR/2BA RANCH style home at Black Feather with 1,100 square feet!



AVAIL 08/09/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This home has fresh paint, beautiful appliances and all window coverings. Two bedroom features large master with en suite bathroom, tons of storage, and large tub. The master also includes a separate french door which opens up to a patio. The second bathroom has upgraded fixtures and cabinetry. The family room has a fireplace with ambient lighting and a nook for entertainment.



Comes with two assigned parking spaces. Black Feather has a lovely pool and clubhouse with a workout center. Conveniently located Southeast of I-25 and Meadows/Founders exit. Across the street from Metzler park!



Water/Sewer and Trash Included in Rent

Two Off-Street Parking Spaces Included



Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet



NO PETS PLEASE



$1,495 Rent/month - $1,495 Security Deposit - No Pets - 12 Month Lease Term



For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.