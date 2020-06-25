All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303

479 Black Feather Loop · No Longer Available
Location

479 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA RANCH style home at Black Feather with 1,100 square feet!

AVAIL 08/09/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

This home has fresh paint, beautiful appliances and all window coverings. Two bedroom features large master with en suite bathroom, tons of storage, and large tub. The master also includes a separate french door which opens up to a patio. The second bathroom has upgraded fixtures and cabinetry. The family room has a fireplace with ambient lighting and a nook for entertainment.

Comes with two assigned parking spaces. Black Feather has a lovely pool and clubhouse with a workout center. Conveniently located Southeast of I-25 and Meadows/Founders exit. Across the street from Metzler park!

Upgraded Appliances
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove
Garbage Disposal
Upgraded Cabinets
Upgraded Light Fixtures
Blinds and curtains
Luxurious Over sized Jetted Soaking Tub in Master Bath
A/C and Heat
Fireplace
Full Sized Washer/Dryer
Water/Sewer and Trash Included in Rent
Two Off-Street Parking Spaces Included

Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet

NO PETS PLEASE

$1,495 Rent/month - $1,495 Security Deposit - No Pets - 12 Month Lease Term

For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have any available units?
479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have?
Some of 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 pet-friendly?
No, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 offer parking?
Yes, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 offers parking.
Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have a pool?
Yes, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 has a pool.
Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 Black Feather Loop Apt 303 has units with air conditioning.
