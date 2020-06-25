466 Black Feather Loop

Amenities

This condo is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com



This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is available for lease coming soon. PET FRIENDLY!! One or two year lease available for qualified applicants. The large living room includes a gas fireplace as well as a balcony. New carpet through out the condo. The kitchen features granite counter tops, as well as stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space with a huge pantry. Very open and spacious layout. The master bedroom includes a master bath with a whirlpool tub. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Central AC. Nice views of Pikes peak from the bedrooms. You are located across the street from Metzler Park! Condo comes with 2 assigned parking spots. There is shopping minutes from the property including the Castle Rock outlet mall. Very nice, quiet community. The unit is pet friendly for additional pet rent.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All rent prices include an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing. The security deposit could be higher depending on screening.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



Low credit Applicants may be required to enroll in our High Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.



If pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$200 Pet deposit + $50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month

Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.