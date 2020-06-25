All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:45 PM

466 Black Feather Loop

466 Black Feather Loop · No Longer Available
Location

466 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
This condo is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com

This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is available for lease coming soon. PET FRIENDLY!! One or two year lease available for qualified applicants. The large living room includes a gas fireplace as well as a balcony. New carpet through out the condo. The kitchen features granite counter tops, as well as stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space with a huge pantry. Very open and spacious layout. The master bedroom includes a master bath with a whirlpool tub. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Central AC. Nice views of Pikes peak from the bedrooms. You are located across the street from Metzler Park! Condo comes with 2 assigned parking spots. There is shopping minutes from the property including the Castle Rock outlet mall. Very nice, quiet community. The unit is pet friendly for additional pet rent.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All rent prices include an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.
Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.
Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.
Eviction and rental history.
Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing. The security deposit could be higher depending on screening.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit Applicants may be required to enroll in our High Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

If pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges
$100 Pet initiation fee
$200 Pet deposit + $50 for each additional pet
Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month
Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Black Feather Loop have any available units?
466 Black Feather Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 466 Black Feather Loop have?
Some of 466 Black Feather Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Black Feather Loop currently offering any rent specials?
466 Black Feather Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Black Feather Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Black Feather Loop is pet friendly.
Does 466 Black Feather Loop offer parking?
Yes, 466 Black Feather Loop offers parking.
Does 466 Black Feather Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Black Feather Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Black Feather Loop have a pool?
Yes, 466 Black Feather Loop has a pool.
Does 466 Black Feather Loop have accessible units?
No, 466 Black Feather Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Black Feather Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Black Feather Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Black Feather Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 466 Black Feather Loop has units with air conditioning.
