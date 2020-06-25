452 Black Feather Loop #605

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground

Ground floor unit in pristine condition! - Ground floor unit in pristine condition! Luxury feel and flow, with Corian counters everywhere, hardwood floors and rich colors. Nice size master with smaller secondary bedroom. Master bath has jacuzzi tub. GE and Kenmore appliances. Big windows. Storage closet off the patio. 2 ceiling fans. Right across the street from Metzler Ranch Park with floodlit baseball & synthetic turf fields, 2 pavilions, a skate park & a playground. Close to all shopping and easy access to I-25. Small dogs only. Available immediately*Water, sewer & trash included*2 spots reserved for outside parking*Text for showings must include street name*Security deposit is one months rent, pet deposit is $400/pet and both fully refundable*first month rent prorated to the day you move in* 1 year lease term.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5633719)