All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 452 Black Feather Loop #605.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
452 Black Feather Loop #605
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

452 Black Feather Loop #605

452 Black Feather Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

452 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
Ground floor unit in pristine condition! - Ground floor unit in pristine condition! Luxury feel and flow, with Corian counters everywhere, hardwood floors and rich colors. Nice size master with smaller secondary bedroom. Master bath has jacuzzi tub. GE and Kenmore appliances. Big windows. Storage closet off the patio. 2 ceiling fans. Right across the street from Metzler Ranch Park with floodlit baseball & synthetic turf fields, 2 pavilions, a skate park & a playground. Close to all shopping and easy access to I-25. Small dogs only. Available immediately*Water, sewer & trash included*2 spots reserved for outside parking*Text for showings must include street name*Security deposit is one months rent, pet deposit is $400/pet and both fully refundable*first month rent prorated to the day you move in* 1 year lease term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5633719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have any available units?
452 Black Feather Loop #605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have?
Some of 452 Black Feather Loop #605's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Black Feather Loop #605 currently offering any rent specials?
452 Black Feather Loop #605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Black Feather Loop #605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 is pet friendly.
Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 offer parking?
Yes, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 offers parking.
Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have a pool?
No, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 does not have a pool.
Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have accessible units?
No, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Black Feather Loop #605 have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 Black Feather Loop #605 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs