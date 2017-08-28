3905 Miners Candle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

What a neat neighborhood! Beautiful landscaping, yards are well kept, friendly neighbors walking their dogs. You will fit right in with this 3 bedroom plus a desk nook and 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Attached garage, beautiful wood floors, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen with a pantry, cozy three sided fire place, main floor laundry room, a/c, sprinkler system, lawn care included in the rent. Great location, Castle View High school, Castle Rock Middle and Soaring Hawk elementary. For more information please call Heartstone Properties LLC at 303-796-1248 ext