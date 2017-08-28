All apartments in Castle Rock
3905 Miners Candle Drive

3905 Miners Candle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Miners Candle Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
What a neat neighborhood! Beautiful landscaping, yards are well kept, friendly neighbors walking their dogs. You will fit right in with this 3 bedroom plus a desk nook and 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Attached garage, beautiful wood floors, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen with a pantry, cozy three sided fire place, main floor laundry room, a/c, sprinkler system, lawn care included in the rent. Great location, Castle View High school, Castle Rock Middle and Soaring Hawk elementary. For more information please call Heartstone Properties LLC at 303-796-1248 ext

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have any available units?
3905 Miners Candle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have?
Some of 3905 Miners Candle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Miners Candle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Miners Candle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Miners Candle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Miners Candle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Miners Candle Drive offers parking.
Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Miners Candle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have a pool?
No, 3905 Miners Candle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3905 Miners Candle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Miners Candle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Miners Candle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3905 Miners Candle Drive has units with air conditioning.

